SMSgt Select

Members of Team Misawa congratulate U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Allen Calais, 35th Operations Group, on his selection to rank of senior master sergeant during an E-8 release party at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2023. Air Force officials selected 1,629 master sergeants for promotion to senior master sergeant, out of 16,031 eligible, for a selection rate of 10.16 percent in the 23 E8 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

