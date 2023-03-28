SMSgt Select

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael P. Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th FW command chief, pose for a photo with Master Sgt. Juan Alomar, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, during an E-8 release party at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2023. Team Misawa recognized 16 new senior master sergeant selects during the event. Air Force officials selected 1,629 master sergeants for promotion to senior master sergeant, out of 16,031 eligible, for a selection rate of 10.16 percent in the 23 E8 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

