    03.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Misawa congratulate U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Timothy Puckett, 35th Fighter Wing Commander’s Action Group, on his selection to the rank of senior master sergeant during an E-8 release party at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2023. Air Force officials selected 1,629 master sergeants for promotion to senior master sergeant, out of 16,031 eligible, for a selection rate of 10.16 percent in the 23 E8 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    This work, SMSgt Select [Image 11 of 11], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa
    SMSgt
    William Rodriguez

