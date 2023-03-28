374th CES and Schneider Electric host power plant tour for future generations

Nick Canton, Schneider Electric energy manager, briefs participants about the structure of the Combined Heating and Power (CHP) plant at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2023. The 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and U.S. contractor Schneider Electric hosted a tour of the new CHP plant to educate and inform interested middle and high school students and their parents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

