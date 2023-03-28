374th CES and Schneider Electric host power plant tour for future generations

Nick Canton, Schneider Electric energy manager, gives participants a tour of generator sets for the new Combined Heating and Power (CHP) plant at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 24, 2023. This CHP plant is part of an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) which began active construction in 2020. An ESPC is a partnership between federal agencies and energy service companies that provides energy savings, resiliency, and facility improvements with no up-front capital costs to the government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

