Participants listen to a brief about the structure of the Combined Heating and Power (CHP) plant at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2023. This was the first time holding the new CHP plant tour open to the general Yokota community. The project is expected to conclude this calendar year once this CHP plant has been fully commissioned and proven capable of sustained and stable operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 02:05 Photo ID: 7707786 VIRIN: 230323-F-DY012-0118 Resolution: 5662x4530 Size: 8.76 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th CES and Schneider Electric host power plant tour for future generations [Image 4 of 4], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.