Nick Canton, left, Schneider Electric energy manager, briefs participant about the structure of the Combined Heating and Power (CHP) plant at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2023. Participants had the opportunity to see and experience the inner workings of a power substation and the new CHP plant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 02:05
|Photo ID:
|7707784
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-DY012-0108
|Resolution:
|7501x5001
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374th CES and Schneider Electric host power plant tour for future generations [Image 4 of 4], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
374th CES and Schneider Electric host power plant tour for future generations
