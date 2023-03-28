Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th CES and Schneider Electric host power plant tour for future generations [Image 1 of 4]

    374th CES and Schneider Electric host power plant tour for future generations

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Nick Canton, left, Schneider Electric energy manager, briefs participant about the structure of the Combined Heating and Power (CHP) plant at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2023. Participants had the opportunity to see and experience the inner workings of a power substation and the new CHP plant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 02:05
    Photo ID: 7707784
    VIRIN: 230323-F-DY012-0108
    Resolution: 7501x5001
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th CES and Schneider Electric host power plant tour for future generations [Image 4 of 4], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    power plant
    Yokota Air Base
    community
    education
    374th Civil Engineer Squadron

