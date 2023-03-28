Nick Canton, left, Schneider Electric energy manager, briefs participant about the structure of the Combined Heating and Power (CHP) plant at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2023. Participants had the opportunity to see and experience the inner workings of a power substation and the new CHP plant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 02:05 Photo ID: 7707784 VIRIN: 230323-F-DY012-0108 Resolution: 7501x5001 Size: 5.55 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th CES and Schneider Electric host power plant tour for future generations [Image 4 of 4], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.