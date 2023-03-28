JTF-Bravo commander visits Civil Affairs Teams and Regional Partners in Guatemala

U.S. Army COL Phillip Brown, Joint Task Force commander, listens to one of the briefers from Coordinadora Nacional Para La Reduccion de Desastres (COMRAD) about some of the equipment utilized in their rescue efforts Mar 28, 2023. Joint Task Force Bravo Commander visits with regional partners and Civil Affairs teams in Guatemala from 22 - 29 March 2023 to reaffirm the task forces commitment to our regional partners and discuss how to strengthen respective partnerships.
|03.28.2023
|03.28.2023 19:36
|7707246
|230328-F-UN485-8587
|6016x4016
|5.11 MB
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|1
|0
