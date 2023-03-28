JTF-Bravo commander visits Civil Affairs Teams and Regional Partners in Guatemala

U.S. Army COL Phillip Brown, Joint Task Force commander, listens to a capabilities brief with Coordinadora Nacional Para La Reduccion de Desastres (COMRAD) Director Oscar Estuardo Cossio to learn what the organization is capable of and how JTF-Bravo can strengthen its partnership Mar 28, 2023. Joint Task Force Bravo Commander visits with regional partners and Civil Affairs teams in Guatemala from 22 - 29 March 2023 to reaffirm the task forces commitment to our regional partners and discuss how to strengthen respective partnerships.

