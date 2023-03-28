U.S. Army COL Phillip Brown, Joint Task Force commander, listens to a capabilities brief with Coordinadora Nacional Para La Reduccion de Desastres (COMRAD) Director Oscar Estuardo Cossio to learn what the organization is capable of and how JTF-Bravo can strengthen its partnership Mar 28, 2023. Joint Task Force Bravo Commander visits with regional partners and Civil Affairs teams in Guatemala from 22 - 29 March 2023 to reaffirm the task forces commitment to our regional partners and discuss how to strengthen respective partnerships.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 19:36
|Photo ID:
|7707244
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-UN485-8535
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo commander visits Civil Affairs Teams and Regional Partners in Guatemala [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Michael Hardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
