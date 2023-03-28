Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo commander visits Civil Affairs Teams and Regional Partners in Guatemala [Image 5 of 7]

    JTF-Bravo commander visits Civil Affairs Teams and Regional Partners in Guatemala

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Capt. Michael Hardy 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army COL Phillip Brown, Joint Task Force commander, speaks with COL Alvarado Ruiz, director of Artillery, from D5 about ongoing efforts to build up their Civil Affairs teams and efforts Mar 28, 2023. Joint Task Force Bravo Commander visits with regional partners and Civil Affairs teams in Guatemala from 22 - 29 March 2023 to reaffirm the task forces commitment to our regional partners and discuss how to strengthen respective partnerships.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo commander visits Civil Affairs Teams and Regional Partners in Guatemala [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Michael Hardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

