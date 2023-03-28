JTF-Bravo commander visits Civil Affairs Teams and Regional Partners in Guatemala

U.S. Army COL Phillip Brown, Joint Task Force commander, speaks with COL Alvarado Ruiz, director of Artillery, from D5 about ongoing efforts to build up their Civil Affairs teams and efforts Mar 28, 2023. Joint Task Force Bravo Commander visits with regional partners and Civil Affairs teams in Guatemala from 22 - 29 March 2023 to reaffirm the task forces commitment to our regional partners and discuss how to strengthen respective partnerships.

