U.S. Army COL Phillip Brown, Joint Task Force commander, coins one of the soldiers from the Batallon Humanitario y de Rescate following her demonstration and complements her hard work Mar 27, 2023. Joint Task Force Bravo Commander visits with regional partners and Civil Affairs teams in Guatemala from 22 - 29 March 2023 to reaffirm the task forces commitment to our regional partners and discuss how to strengthen respective partnerships.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 19:35
|Photo ID:
|7707238
|VIRIN:
|230327-F-UN485-0002
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|213.15 KB
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo commander visits Civil Affairs Teams and Regional Partners in Guatemala [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Michael Hardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT