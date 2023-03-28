U.S. Army COL Phillip Brown, Joint Task Force commander, observes soldiers from the Batallon Humanitario y de Rescate during a demonstration of emergency response capabilities Mar 27, 2023. Joint Task Force Bravo Commander visits with regional partners and Civil Affairs teams in Guatemala from 22 - 29 March 2023 to reaffirm the task forces commitment to our regional partners and discuss how to strengthen respective partnerships.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.28.2023 19:36 Photo ID: 7707240 VIRIN: 230327-F-UN485-0003 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.03 MB Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo commander visits Civil Affairs Teams and Regional Partners in Guatemala [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Michael Hardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.