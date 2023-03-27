Moody Spark Tank kindles an innovative future

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Locke, 347th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment non-commissioned officer in charge, holds binoculars during a Spark Tank competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 24, 2023. This event provided an opportunity for Airmen to showcase their ideas and receive assistance with implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US