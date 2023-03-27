Moody Spark Tank kindles an innovative future

Leadership across the 23rd Wing and local community members prepare for a Spark Tank competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 24, 2023. This spin-off of the popular business venture show allowed Airmen to present their ideas for change and improvement that will drive innovation starting at the squadron level and, potentially, Air Force wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

