Moody Spark Tank kindles an innovative future

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Hayde, 23rd Wing vice commander, far left, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geers, 23rd Wing command chief, far right, stand with Spark Tank competition presenters at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 24, 2023. The five finalists were selected from across the base to present ideas to the 23rd Wing Leadership and an innovation advisory panel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.28.2023 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US