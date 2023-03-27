Moody Spark Tank kindles an innovative future

Leadership from across the 23rd Wing and local community members discuss a project that was presented during a Spark Tank competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 24, 2023. Between each presentation evaluators discussed challenges and offered insight among themselves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

