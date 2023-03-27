U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Hayde, 23rd Wing vice commander, looks through binoculars during a Spark Tank competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 24, 2023. Projects and ideas ranged from potable water alternatives to single-channel radios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 12:53
|Photo ID:
|7705932
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-OI882-1033
|Resolution:
|3665x2443
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody Spark Tank kindles an innovative future [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody Spark Tank kindles an innovative future
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT