    Moody Spark Tank kindles an innovative future [Image 5 of 6]

    Moody Spark Tank kindles an innovative future

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Hayde, 23rd Wing vice commander, looks through binoculars during a Spark Tank competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 24, 2023. Projects and ideas ranged from potable water alternatives to single-channel radios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

    leadership
    spark tank
    23rd Force Support Squadron
    23 FSS

