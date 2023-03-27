Michigan Air National Guard Senior Airman Jake Crantas, an in-flight refueling specialist of the 171st Air Refueling Squadron, refuels an F-16 over northern Ohio, March 15, 2023. In-flight refueling specialists use steady hands to refuel other aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.28.2023 11:46 Photo ID: 7705586 VIRIN: 230315-Z-YH622-1080 Resolution: 5087x4070 Size: 0 B Location: SELFRIDGE, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171st Air Refueling Squadron In-Flight Refuel [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.