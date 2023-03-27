Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    171st Air Refueling Squadron In-Flight Refuel [Image 4 of 4]

    171st Air Refueling Squadron In-Flight Refuel

    SELFRIDGE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Michigan Air National Guard Senior Airman Jake Crantas, an in-flight refueling specialist of the 171st Air Refueling Squadron, refuels an F-16 over northern Ohio, March 15, 2023. In-flight refueling specialists use steady hands to refuel other aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 11:46
    Photo ID: 7705586
    VIRIN: 230315-Z-YH622-1080
    Resolution: 5087x4070
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SELFRIDGE, MI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st Air Refueling Squadron In-Flight Refuel [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    171st Air Refueling Squadron
    171st Air Refueling Squadron Pilot
    171st Air Refueling Squadron In-Flight Refuel
    171st Air Refueling Squadron In-Flight Refuel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC 135 Stratotanker
    F 16 Fighting Falcon
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    180 Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT