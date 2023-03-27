Michigan Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Rob Akers (left), and Senior Airman Jake Crantas, in-flight refueling specialists of the 171st Air Refueling Squadron, prepare to refuel an F-16 over northern Ohio, March 15, 2023. In-flight refueling specialists use steady hands to refuel other aircrafts. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)
|03.14.2023
|03.28.2023 11:49
|7705562
|230315-Z-YH622-1060
|6541x4361
|0 B
|SELFRIDGE, MI, US
|0
|0
