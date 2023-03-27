Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Air Refueling Squadron [Image 1 of 4]

    171st Air Refueling Squadron

    SELFRIDGE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Michigan Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Rob Akers (left), and Senior Airman Jake Crantas, in-flight refueling specialists of the 171st Air Refueling Squadron, prepare to refuel an F-16 over northern Ohio, March 15, 2023. In-flight refueling specialists use steady hands to refuel other aircrafts. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)

    This work, 171st Air Refueling Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

