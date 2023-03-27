Michigan Air National Guard Capt. Patrick Retzer of the 171st Air Refueling Squadron prepares for takeoff in a KC-135 Stratotanker on Selfridge Air National Guard Base, March 15, 2023. KC-135 pilots can deploy around the world at a moment's notice wherever there is a need. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 11:48
|Photo ID:
|7705566
|VIRIN:
|230315-Z-YH622-1027
|Resolution:
|5111x4089
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 171st Air Refueling Squadron Pilot [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT