    171st Air Refueling Squadron Pilot [Image 2 of 4]

    171st Air Refueling Squadron Pilot

    SELFRIDGE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Michigan Air National Guard Capt. Patrick Retzer of the 171st Air Refueling Squadron prepares for takeoff in a KC-135 Stratotanker on Selfridge Air National Guard Base, March 15, 2023. KC-135 pilots can deploy around the world at a moment's notice wherever there is a need. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 11:48
    Photo ID: 7705566
    VIRIN: 230315-Z-YH622-1027
    Resolution: 5111x4089
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SELFRIDGE, MI, US
