171st Air Refueling Squadron In-Flight Refuel

Michigan Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Mazen Sayegh (left), and Tech. Sgt. Rob Akers, in-flight refueling specialists of the 171st Air Refueling Squadron, discuss the refueling plan on a KC-135 Stratotanker from Selfridge Air National Guard Base, March 15, 2023. In-flight refueling specialists fuel many different aircraft in support of different missions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)

