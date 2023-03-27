Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Air Refueling Squadron In-Flight Refuel [Image 3 of 4]

    171st Air Refueling Squadron In-Flight Refuel

    SELFRIDGE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Michigan Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Mazen Sayegh (left), and Tech. Sgt. Rob Akers, in-flight refueling specialists of the 171st Air Refueling Squadron, discuss the refueling plan on a KC-135 Stratotanker from Selfridge Air National Guard Base, March 15, 2023. In-flight refueling specialists fuel many different aircraft in support of different missions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    This work, 171st Air Refueling Squadron In-Flight Refuel [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC 135 Stratotanker
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    In flight air refueling

