171st Air Refueling Squadron In-Flight Refuel

Michigan Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Mazen Sayegh (left), and Tech. Sgt. Rob Akers, in-flight refueling specialists of the 171st Air Refueling Squadron, discuss the refueling plan on a KC-135 Stratotanker from Selfridge Air National Guard Base, March 15, 2023. In-flight refueling specialists fuel many different aircraft in support of different missions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)
|03.14.2023
|03.28.2023 11:47
|7705583
|230315-Z-YH622-1028
|6060x4040
|0 B
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE, MI, US
|0
|0
