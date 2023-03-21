U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Weyermuller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, swears in new U.S. Air Force recruits at the 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 25, 2023. The Oath of Enlistment is a traditional pledge of service given by officers to new recruits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 09:29
|Photo ID:
|7700948
|VIRIN:
|230325-F-NI018-3001
|Resolution:
|2900x1631
|Size:
|262.92 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
