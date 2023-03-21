Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Airshow

The B-25 J Mitchell “Devil Dog” team waves to the crowd after their performance at the 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 25, 2023. The "Devil Dog" represents a Patrol Bomber J, the U.S. Marine Corp version of the B-25. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

