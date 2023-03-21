Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Airshow [Image 3 of 5]

    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The AeroShell Team performs aerial maneuvers at the 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 25, 2023. The North American AT-6 ‘Texan” was originally designed as a basic trainer for the United States Army Air Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 09:29
    Photo ID: 7700944
    VIRIN: 230325-F-NI018-3308
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Airshow
    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show
    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Airshow
    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show
    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Aeroshell
    2023 Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT