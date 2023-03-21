Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show

U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilot, Cdr Alex Armatas, taxi's to the runway at the 2023 Defenders of Liberty Barksdale Air Show, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 25, 2023. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels mission is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps by putting on flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Thompson)

