A modified SubSonex Jet flies over southern Arizona, March 23, 2023. The mini jet is a fully aerobatic aircraft that weighs 500 lbs and goes up to 300 mph. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 00:20
|Photo ID:
|7700832
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-PV484-1877
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight over southern Arizona, March 23 [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
