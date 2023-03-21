Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight over southern Arizona, March 23 [Image 16 of 22]

    Flight over southern Arizona, March 23

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    An EA-18G Growler flies over southern Arizona, March 23, 2023. The Growler is an electronic warfare aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    flyover
    airpower
    aircraft
    EA-18G Growler
    Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show

