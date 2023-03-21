Flight over southern Arizona, March 23

An F6F-3 Hellcat and a A6M3 Zero from the Commemorative Air Force fly together over Southern Arizona, March 23, 2023. The CAF collects, restores and preserves a collection of combat aircraft flown by all military services of the United States and selected aircraft from other nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
March 23, 2023
|03.26.2023 00:20
|7700817
|230323-F-PV484-1281
|3000x1996
|4.35 MB
DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|3
|0
