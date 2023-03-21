An F6F-3 Hellcat and a A6M3 Zero from the Commemorative Air Force fly together over Southern Arizona, March 23, 2023. The CAF collects, restores and preserves a collection of combat aircraft flown by all military services of the United States and selected aircraft from other nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.26.2023 00:20 Photo ID: 7700817 VIRIN: 230323-F-PV484-1281 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 4.35 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight over southern Arizona, March 23 [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.