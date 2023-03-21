Flight over southern Arizona, March 23

An A6M3 Zero from the Commemorative Air Force flies over Southern Arizona, March 23, 2023. The A6M3 was a long range, carrier capable fighter flown by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service from 1940 to 1945. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
