Flight over southern Arizona, March 23

A modified SubSonex Jet flies over southern Arizona, March 23, 2023. The mini jet is a fully aerobatic aircraft that weighs 500 lbs and goes up to 300 mph. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

