U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Allen Steele, 822nd Base Defense Squadron military working dog handler performs simulated medical procedures on a MWD mannequin during the Humana Network Collaboration event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 17, 2023. The event allowed community healthcare providers the opportunity to visit Moody AFB and learn about the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.24.2023 08:40 Photo ID: 7698633 VIRIN: 230317-F-OI882-1090 Resolution: 4920x3280 Size: 465.36 KB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23 MDG hosts networking event [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.