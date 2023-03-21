U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23rd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron greet community healthcare providers during the Humana Network Collaboration event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 17, 2023. This event allowed local healthcare providers the opportunity to understand Moody AFB’s mission while fostering relationships with medical staff on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.24.2023 08:40 Photo ID: 7698628 VIRIN: 230317-F-OI882-1009 Resolution: 3938x2625 Size: 246.54 KB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23 MDG hosts networking event [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.