    23 MDG hosts networking event [Image 1 of 7]

    23 MDG hosts networking event

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23rd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron greet community healthcare providers during the Humana Network Collaboration event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 17, 2023. This event allowed local healthcare providers the opportunity to understand Moody AFB’s mission while fostering relationships with medical staff on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 08:40
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, 23 MDG hosts networking event [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Doctors
    Community Relations
    93rd AGOW
    23rd Wing
    Humana

