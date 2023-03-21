23 MDG hosts networking event

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Drannon Ball, 822nd Base Defense Squadron military working dog handler and MWD Bbicbic rappel down a tower during the Humana Network Collaboration event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 17, 2023. This demonstration informed healthcare providers of potential hazards and injuries Airmen face on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)
