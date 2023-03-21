Community healthcare providers get on a bus at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 17, 2023. After briefings at the Heritage Hall for the Humana Network Collaboration event, providers were taken to the 820th Base Defense Group for live demonstrations and presentations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 08:40
|Photo ID:
|7698630
|VIRIN:
|230317-F-OI882-1033
|Resolution:
|4920x3280
|Size:
|728.24 KB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 23 MDG hosts networking event [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT