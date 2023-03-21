23 MDG hosts networking event

U.S. Air Force 23rd Operational Medical Readiness Airmen and community healthcare providers attend the 820th Base Defense Group’s live demonstration and presentations during the Humana Network Collaboration event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 17, 2023. This event allowed local healthcare providers the opportunity to understand Moody AFB’s mission while fostering relationships with medical staff on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

