    CENTAM Guardian 23 [Image 12 of 13]

    CENTAM Guardian 23

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Jose Saez 

    U.S. Army South

    Arkansas Army National Guard Land Component Commander; Brig. Gen. Leland Shepherd delivers opening comments to service members from the Honduran, Guatamalen, El Salvadoran, and U.S. militaries during the opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 23 in Guatemala City, Guatemala on March 17, 2023. CENTAM Guardian 23 (CG23) is an annual Army led joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity and capabilities with Central American partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Jose M. Saez)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 14:15
    Photo ID: 7688932
    VIRIN: 230318-A-KC542-041
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTAM Guardian 23 [Image 13 of 13], by Jose Saez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTAM Guardian 23 kicks off with an opening ceremony

    Guatemala
    U.S. Army South
    El Salvador
    Honduras
    CG23
    CENTAM Guardian 23

