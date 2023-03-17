Guatemalan Deputy Chief of Staff, Defense Ministry; Gen. Ardany Bautista Fuentes speaks to service members from the Honduran, Guatamalen, El Salvadoran, and U.S. militaries during the opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 23 in Guatemala City, Guatemala on March 17, 2023. CENTAM Guardian 23 (CG23) is an annual Army led joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity and capabilities with Central American partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Jose M. Saez)

