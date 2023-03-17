Arkansas Army National Guard Land Component Commander; Brig. Gen. Leland Shepherd delivers opening comments to service members from the Honduran, Guatamalen, El Salvadoran, and U.S. militaries during the opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 23 in Guatemala City, Guatemala on March 17, 2023. CENTAM Guardian 23 (CG23) is an annual Army led joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity and capabilities with Central American partner nations. (Jose M. Saez)

