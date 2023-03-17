U.S. SOUTHCOM J79 Director of Exercises and Coalition Affairs; Kevin Bostick delivers speaks to service members from the Honduran, Guatamalen, El Salvadoran, and U.S. militaries during the opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 23 in Guatemala City, Guatemala on March 17, 2023. CENTAM Guardian 23 (CG23) is an annual Army led joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity and capabilities with Central American partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2023 Date Posted: 03.19.2023 14:14 Photo ID: 7688922 VIRIN: 230318-A-FH106-009 Resolution: 5467x3999 Size: 10.73 MB Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guatemala Holds CENTAM Guardian 23 Opening Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Iman Broady-Chin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.