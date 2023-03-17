Guatemala holds Opening Ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 23 in Guatemala City, Guatemala on March 17, 2023. CENTAM Guardian 23 (CG23) is an annual Army led joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity and capabilities with Central American partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Jose M. Saez)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 14:14
|Photo ID:
|7688924
|VIRIN:
|230318-A-KC542-022
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|571.7 KB
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CENTAM Guardian 23 [Image 13 of 13], by Jose Saez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CENTAM Guardian 23 kicks off with an opening ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT