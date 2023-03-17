Breaching the Underground Complex

A soldier with 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division breaches the entrance of an underground complex during the early morning on March 16, 2023 at Goldmine Training Area, Republic of Korea during Exercise Warrior Shield.

