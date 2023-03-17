Soldiers with 4-23 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conducts a movement during the early March 16, 2023 at Goldmine Training Area, Republic of Korea during Exercise Warrior Shield.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 09:11
|Photo ID:
|7686470
|VIRIN:
|230316-A-FC661-2052
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|43.91 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-23 Infantry Owns the Night [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
