A Blackhawk Helicopter with 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade supports 4-23 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division March 16, 2023, Republic of Korea during Exercise Warrior Shield.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 09:11
|Photo ID:
|7686478
|VIRIN:
|230316-A-FC661-2185
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|27.29 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CAB Owns The Night [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT