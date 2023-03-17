Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CAB Owns the Night [Image 3 of 10]

    2CAB Owns the Night

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2023

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    A helicopter is flying a night operation in support of 4-23 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division March 16, 2023 at Goldmine Training Area, Republic of Korea during Exercise Warrior Shield.

    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

