    Breaching the Complex [Image 2 of 10]

    Breaching the Complex

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    A soldier with 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division breaches the entrance of an underground complex during the early morning on March 16, 2023 at Goldmine Training Area, Republic of Korea during Exercise Warrior Shield.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 09:11
    Photo ID: 7686471
    VIRIN: 230316-A-FC661-2316
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.07 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaching the Complex [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

