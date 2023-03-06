U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Collin Howard, a group 3 unmanned aerial system Marine Air-Ground Task Force officer with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a U.S. Department of Defense contractor inspect a V-BAT unmanned aerial system before conducting flight operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 13, 2023. The V-BAT was integrated into the 26 MEU’s aviation plan and flew in support of MEUEX III operations to include a Fire Support Coordination Exercise (FSCEX) enhances 26th MEU operations in both maritime and land-based environment while providing tactical flexibility with substantially decreased logistical requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 13:12
|Photo ID:
|7684806
|VIRIN:
|230313-M-VB101-1072
|Resolution:
|4677x3118
|Size:
|6.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V-BAT Takes Flight with 26th MEU During MEUEX III [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
