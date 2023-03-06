V-BAT Takes Flight with 26th MEU During MEUEX III

A V-BAT unmanned aerial system is staged after flight operations during 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Exercise III at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, March 8, 2023. The V-BAT was integrated into the 26 MEU’s aviation plan and flew in support of MEUEX III operations to include a Fire Support Coordination Exercise (FSCEX) enhances 26th MEU operations in both maritime and land-based environment while providing tactical flexibility with substantially decreased logistical requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

