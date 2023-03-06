Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V-BAT Takes Flight with 26th MEU During MEUEX III [Image 2 of 9]

    V-BAT Takes Flight with 26th MEU During MEUEX III

    MARINE CORPS AUXILIARY LANDING FIELD BOGUE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    A V-BAT unmanned aerial system prepares to land after flight operations during 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Exercise III at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, March 8, 2023. The V-BAT was integrated into the 26 MEU’s aviation plan and flew in support of MEUEX III operations to include a Fire Support Coordination Exercise (FSCEX) enhances 26th MEU operations in both maritime and land-based environment while providing tactical flexibility with substantially decreased logistical requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 13:13
    Photo ID: 7684800
    VIRIN: 230308-M-VB101-1006
    Resolution: 3276x4914
    Size: 9.07 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AUXILIARY LANDING FIELD BOGUE, NC, US
