A V-BAT unmanned aerial system prepares to land after flight operations during 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Exercise III at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, March 8, 2023. The V-BAT was integrated into the 26 MEU’s aviation plan and flew in support of MEUEX III operations to include a Fire Support Coordination Exercise (FSCEX) enhances 26th MEU operations in both maritime and land-based environment while providing tactical flexibility with substantially decreased logistical requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 13:13 Photo ID: 7684800 VIRIN: 230308-M-VB101-1006 Resolution: 3276x4914 Size: 9.07 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AUXILIARY LANDING FIELD BOGUE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, V-BAT Takes Flight with 26th MEU During MEUEX III [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.