V-BAT Takes Flight with 26th MEU During MEUEX III

Elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit work alongside U.S. Department of Defense contractors assemble a V-BAT unmanned aerial system before conducting flight operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 13, 2023. The V-BAT was integrated into the 26 MEU’s aviation plan and flew in support of MEUEX III operations to include a Fire Support Coordination Exercise (FSCEX) enhances 26th MEU operations in both maritime and land-based environment while providing tactical flexibility with substantially decreased logistical requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

Date Taken: 03.13.2023
Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
by Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean