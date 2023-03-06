Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V-BAT Takes Flight with 26th MEU During MEUEX III [Image 4 of 9]

    V-BAT Takes Flight with 26th MEU During MEUEX III

    MARINE CORPS AUXILIARY LANDING FIELD BOGUE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    A U.S. Departmentof Defense contractor power downs a V-BAT unmanned aerial system after flight operations during 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Exercise III at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, March 8, 2023. The V-BAT was integrated into the 26 MEU’s aviation plan and flew in support of MEUEX III operations to include a Fire Support Coordination Exercise (FSCEX) enhances 26th MEU operations in both maritime and land-based environment while providing tactical flexibility with substantially decreased logistical requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 13:13
    Photo ID: 7684802
    VIRIN: 230308-M-VB101-1011
    Resolution: 6052x4322
    Size: 14.68 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AUXILIARY LANDING FIELD BOGUE, NC, US
    This work, V-BAT Takes Flight with 26th MEU During MEUEX III [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UAS
    26th MEU
    Marines
    V-BAT
    USMCNews

